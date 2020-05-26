Advertising
Crews tackle early morning garage fire
Two fire crews spent more than an hour dealing with an early-morning garage fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in Albrighton at around 4am.
Two crews, one from Albrighton and another from Telford, attended.
The fire service said that the blaze was in a garage attached to a two-storey brick house.
Crews used hoses and breathing equipment to put out the fire, which was extinguished by around 5.20am.
