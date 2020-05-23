Good neighbours help Albrighton responders with tabletop sale

Tracey Cooper, who was born and bred in Albrighton, wanted to do something for the volunteers of the Albrighton & Cosford Community First Responders, who help people going through life-threatening emergencies.

But before she knew how successful the idea would be, she simply gave away children's toys, books and more from a small display outside her home the village.

Tracey's friend Nikki Poole said: "She put a little table out at first with some of her stuff and her neighbours' stuff. She was giving it out for free to a good home."

But with the help of her neighbours the stall grew bigger and bigger and the community began appealing for donations to support the first responders.

So far the team has raised more than £300, since beginning on May 2.

"It's gotten a lot bigger now, there is nowhere to put anything," said Nikki.

"There is lots of stuff, there are kids' shoes, adult shoes, clothes, bags, DVDs, bric a brac – a bit of everything.

"Everyone has just put donations in. It is just massive, everyone around here has been really pulling together.

"She's so overwhelmed by all the things people have brought over to help donate and the amazing response from those local, and those not."

News of the stall spread and visitors began making trips from as far afield as Codsall, Perton and even Wolverhampton to support the good cause.

Tracey explained why she chose the first responders to support: "They're from the village, they come up and down helping the elderly and that who need them."

Nikki said: "A friend of mine wanted to make a difference and to help in some way, and that she has.

"This stall has enough items to be classed as a small shop.

"The intention is to raise money for the Albrighton first responders. All donations made go straight to this amazing cause."