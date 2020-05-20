Horse trapped in horse box near Albrighton

Firefighters attended the incident on the A41, towards Cosford, at about 5.55pm yesterday, along with an emergency vet.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances including the rescue tender from Albrighton and Wellington fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews made the scene safe for the horse to be manoeuvred and released from the horse box.

The fire service left the incident at shortly after 6.30pm.