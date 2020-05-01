Cosford Food Festival cancelled

The Cosford Food Festival, which has attracted thousands of visitors to its previous events, will no longer be taking place this year.

The event had been scheduled to take place on July 18 and 19.

RAF Cosford, which hosts the event, said it was now looking forward to seeing people at next year's event on July 24 and 25, 2021.

The event had been set to feature more than 100 producers, showing off some of the county's culinary delights, along with cookery demonstrations, and live music.

It joins the growing list of cancelled events with organisers having postponed the majority of the county's major summer highlights, including Shrewsbury Flower Show and the town's food festival.