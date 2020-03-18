Dog found hours from death recovers and finds a permanent home as hunt for owner continues

But less than two months later, the boxer cross-breed has been nursed back to health thanks to RSPCA care and has now been moved into her forever home.

Now investigators are trying to find the person responsible, and are linking Honey's case with another similar incident in February.

Honey was found with all her bones protruding near woods off Cordy Lane, just off the A41, in Albrighton, Shropshire, on January 20 by a passerby.

They took the dog for emergency veterinary treatment and reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Inspector Jackie Hickman, who is leading the investigation to find who dumped the dog she named Honey, said she is delighted with her progress and the fact she has now been re-homed.

Jackie said: “I named her Honey because of her sweet nature, she is such a lovely, friendly dog so how anyone could leave her in this state to die alone is beyond me.

“When she was found she was clearly emaciated and all her bones were protruding - she was hypothermic and if she wasn't found at this time she could have died within a few hours.

“She was left to suffer all alone at the side of a road in a rural area on a really cold morning - it must have been terrifying for her.

“I rushed her for emergency treatment at the RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm centre in Shrewsbury and I am pleased to say thanks to the treatment she received and plenty of love and attention from staff at the centre she has been transformed.

“Honey was given a feeding plan and has now reached a healthy weight and even better she has now been adopted from the RSPCA by a lovely family.

“Honey was not microchipped so we are hoping someone might recognise her and identify her owner.

“We also believe this case is linked to another dog abandonment in the same area just weeks later and again are appealing for information to trace the owner of that dog.”

On the latest occasion a brindle mastiff-type dog was found by Martin Yates just off the A41 in Harriots Hayes Lane, Albrighton, near Wolverhampton, while he was on his way to work.

The dog was half the weight he should have been and had a fractured leg and displaced hip.

Mr Yates and his wife Claire have now given the dog they named Big Mac a home with them and have arranged for him to have the veterinary treatment he needs which will run into thousands of pounds.

Claire said: "We just couldn't help but get attached to him while we were helping him so we decided we wanted to give him a life he deserves.

“It is so nice to see him recovering well - but I hope the person who left him in this state is found and brought to justice."

Anyone with information about who owned either of the dog’s is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018