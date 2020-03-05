Author releases children's book on life in the military

Donna David’s new book ‘My Army Life’ is a storybook aimed at children aged 3-10 years old. It tells the story of a young child whose dad is in the Army and is sent away on an operational deployment overseas.

Told through a series of diary entries, the book follows the little trooper throughout their experience and learn everything about their unique life as a military child, including how they keep in touch with their dad and how family and friends cope when a loved one is serving away with the British Armed Forces.

Donna is a military spouse and a mum of three currently based at RAF Cosford.

This is the fourth book she has written for the charity Little Troopers following a successful three-part letter series in 2018.

There will eventually be six books in the collection with ‘My RAF Life’ and ‘My Navy Life’ due to be released later this year. All of Donna’s Little Troopers books, including ‘My Army Life’, are available to buy from the Little Troopers online store with all proceeds going towards supporting children whose parents serve in the British Armed Forces.

Donna said: “My husband is in the RAF and we have three children so Little Troopers is a charity that is close to my heart. I understand how military children can face unique challenges, especially when their parent is serving away from home and it’s these experiences that I have brought to life through the Little Troopers books.

“As a military parent, I still feel there is a huge gap in the market for storybooks that represent service children, which is what inspired me to pen the collection. Identifying with a literary character is a great way for children to explore their feelings and emotions and it also helps them to realise that other children are going through similar experiences. I hope this new series is just as loved as the first and that the books continue to help support military children across the British Forces community.”

Louise Fetigan, founder of the Little Troopers charity, said: “Donna is a fantastic author and our ‘Dear Daddy’ and ‘Dear Mummy’ book series has been hugely popular in the last few years. We are delighted that to be launching this new ‘My Life’ series. The books are another special resource that will support all the Little Troopers out there and get people talking about the unique challenges of military life. The feedback we’ve had so far has been fantastic and we’d love to see this new book in school libraries and homes across the country.”