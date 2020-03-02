Man taken to hospital after car leaves road near Albrighton

Traffic is moving slow in both directions on the A464 Holyhead Road following the crash, which saw two people freed from their car by fire crews. It happened at just after 7am this morning.

Jordan Eggington, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 7:02am to reports of a single vehicle RTC at the junction of Newhouse Lane and the A464.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival, we found two patients, a man and woman, who were in the car. We’ve treated the man for injuries not believed to be serious and taken him to New Cross Hospital for further assessment. The woman was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

Firefighters were sent from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington. They left the area at 7.44am.