More than £3,200 raised for dog left for dead's vet bills

Today the people who found the dog said people had been very kind in supporting the dog, now affectionately named Big Mac by his rescuers.

The starved and abandoned dog was found in Harriotts Hayes Lane, off the A41 in Albrighton, yesterday morning.

Martin and Claire Yates, who live in Codsall Wood, said the response to the fundraiser, which was only launched yesterday afternoon, was "absolutely amazing."

"We are totally knocked back by it," Claire said.

"Mac is better than he was yesterday. He has had a good nights sleep and has been drinking and eating well.

'Big Mac' rescued by Martin and Claire Yates near Albrighton

"He has a compound fracture in his femur which will cost thousands for an operation."

The couple hope that Mac, who was initially so cold when they took him to the vets they could not get blood out of his veins, will be able to gather his strength ready for an operation on his broken leg.

Advertising

"People have been so kind," Claire said. "Glynn from the petshop in Codsall has told me to come in and get whatever I need for Mac.

"The Co-Operative shop in Albrighton rung me and said there is a £25 fund waiting for us at the shop to get whatever we need food wise for the dog.

"We just hope we can keep him going to keep him fit. The way he has improved overnight, I am sure he will be ok."

Mac has been staying at their home where they are following the advice of a local vets to build up his strength again.

Martin and Claire were hoping to raise £3,000 for future vet bills and so far, 225 people have donated £3,280.

Anybody who would like to donate can visit the Facebook fundraising page.