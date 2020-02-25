Starving and cold: Dog left for dead in lane off Albrighton

Luckily, Martin Yates turned back and realised there was a dog on top of the bin liner in Harriotts Hayes Lane, off the A41 in Albrighton, as he headed to work this morning.

The dog was found near the A41 in Albrighton by Martin Yates

Martin's wife, Claire Yates, said he brought the dog, who was in a "terrible state," straight back to their home in Codsall Wood.

"I can't believe people would leave him like that in the road," she said.

"We contacted the emergency vets for advice early this morning then took him to the vets we use in Bilbrook. He has been starved the poor thing.

"The vets could not get blood out of his veins because he was so cold."

She said they were so shocked at the state the dog was in and they hope he will pull through.

"They can't keep him overnight in this vets so we will probably have him back here overnight. We are going to see this one through," she added.

"Hopefully they won't say we can't help him.

"I have asked at Birchfield School which is nearby to where he was dumped, if anyone saw anything. It is such a shame.

"His skull and jaw bones are still there so you can tell what sort of size he should be. His head is massive. We have a rottweiler and I think he would normally be bigger than a rottweiler."

The dog's leg has been fractured in three places and Claire said the vets are hoping to build his strength back up before they can operate.

"It is a matter of if we can build him up to be well enough for an operation," she said.

"We are taking charge of him. We don't want him to just be put down."

Last month, a dog was similarly dumped in Cordy Lane, further down the A41 near Albrighton.

The RSPCA launched an appeal to find the owner after the dog was starved and left for dead.