Shropshire teenager to deliver vital supplies on frontline as part of RAF role

Cameron Jones, from Albrighton, plans to join the RAF as a logistics driver, delivering items from heavy bombs to food supplies across the military front line.

The 17 year-old has already finished his phase one basic training in Buckinghamshire after completing a public uniformed services course at Telford College.

The former Idsall School student was initially thinking of a career in the police, but changed his career pathway during his level two studies.

"A year ago I sat down with my course tutors and parents and we talked about my future," Cameron said.

"I was enjoying college, but it was the right time to begin applying to start my career, and that’s exactly what happened.

"I'm joining the RAF as a logistics driver. I've not got any licenses yet, but that’s all part of my training.

"I'll be delivering heavy bombs, food supplies and spares out into the field, which could be war zones or between camps. It'll be a challenge, but that’s what I’ve signed up for."

After applying, Cameron got into the RAF first time and said he sees himself in the RAF far into the future.

"In 10 years I see myself in a civilian role once I've had several years in the RAF. I hope to become trained and qualified so I can have a good career once I come out of the services."

Cameron said the course at Telford College helped him prepare for the role in the RAF.

Archie Walkerdine, Telford College public uniformed services tutor, said: "We wish Cameron all the very best within his future role in the RAF.

"Cameron’s very clear aim of entering the RAF at the end of the course helped him focus and work hard throughout.

"The course is very much about preparing young people for their chosen careers in the public uniformed services, and it is always very satisfying when a student’s ambitions are supported by what we do on a daily basis."