RAF wants people to take on 80k challenge

The Hurricane 80K Challenge is a virtual race that commences on April 21 and runners have exactly 80 days to run, walk, swim or bike 80K in a location of their choice.

People taking part will have access to a downloadable log sheet to record their 80K before being rewarded with a bespoke, commemorative 80K Challenge medal.

As a virtual race, the 80K challenge can be completed anywhere in the world and online registration is now open and runners from across the UK and as far as Germany and Norway have already signed up.

Participants have 80 days until 10 July, the date of the start of the Battle of Britain, to complete the challenge.

Entry costs £20 per person and all proceeds from the Hurricane 80K Challenge will go towards the RAF Museum. Limited edition Hurricane 80K Challenge T-shirts are also available to purchase when registering online.

The annual Spitfire 10K will also be returning to the RAF Museum London on August 29 and RAF Museum Cosford on August 30.

All runners will be given the name of a Battle of Britain RAF pilot to wear with their race number, in memory of those who defended our skies during the summer of 1940.

RAF Museum London public events manager, Ella Hewitt said: "The Hurricane 80K Challenge is an opportunity for people across the globe to challenge themselves and pay respect to ‘The Few’ who served and lost their lives during the Battle of Britain 80 years ago. 80K in 80 days is quite a task, but it can be completed anytime, anywhere, and we’ve already had lots of interest from abroad and RAF bases across the UK. It’s great to see people getting behind the challenge."

The Hurricane, often overshadowed by the Spitfire, was the number one fighter plane during the Battle of Britain, inflicting the most losses and causing the most amount of damage to the Luftwaffe during the engagement. Having fought in all major theatres of the Second World War and playing a crucial role in protecting Britain during the summer of 1940, the Hurricane 80K Challenge is giving the aircraft the spotlight it deserves."

To register for either event visit rafmuseum.org.

