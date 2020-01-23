Sophie's London Marathon challenge in aid of charity founded by her grandfather

Sophie Warren, 24, will take part in the 26.2 mile race on Sunday, while raising money for the Haven, which supports women who are vulnerable to domestic violence and homelessness.

Sophie's grandfather Harry Colin Brown, who sadly died in August last year, was a founder and life board member of Wolverhampton-based Haven – and dedicated 47 years of his life helping thousands of women and children.

Sophie's late grandfather, Harry Colin Brown

The former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil was inspired by her grandfather so much, that when she was 16 years old, Sophie completed the Carvers Wolverhampton Half Marathon – raising several hundreds of pounds for the charity. Over the years, she has also volunteered with the charity – in both the head office and in their refuges.

And last year, after losing her stepmother to breast cancer, Sophie ran 10 half marathons and raised £2,500 for Breast Cancer Now, while she was also working in a law firm and completing her legal practice course.

But now she's taking on her biggest challenge yet – the London Marathon – in a hope to raise £1,800 for the Haven. She has even set up an Instagram account 'LegallyRun' which documents the balance between training to become a lawyer and training for a marathon.

Sophie, who lives in Albrighton and works for a legal firm in Birmingham, said: "My grandad founded the Haven which helps victims of domestic violence and those vulnerable to homelessness. He did a lot of work for that charity. He passed away in August and up until the day he died he was still working with the charity – his work was his life.

Advertising

"I did a half marathon for the charity when I was 16 and have volunteered for them a number of times, so I have seen first hand the work they do. So when the chance to run the London Marathon came up, I had to write a 300 word piece about why I wanted to do it for them. I said that I wanted to support and raise awareness of the charity and the work that my grandad did.

"After last year, I wanted another challenge. I have run 10 half marathons before, but I have never done a full marathon in one go. My training is going OK, I do a lot of running anyway. I try to do long runs on the weekend and then during the week I am going to the gym."

Proud

Sophie said: "I am hoping I do my grandad proud. He did not get to see me finish my races last year. When I went to his funeral last year there were some of his Haven colleagues and they were telling me how grandad used to talk about my running.

Advertising

"If he knew I was doing it for the Haven he would be very proud."

Jade Secker, fundraising manager for the Haven said: "We are honoured to have Sophie running the London Marathon to support The Haven and in memory of her grandfather, Colin Brown, who was one of the founders of the charity back in the 1970’s and remained on our board of trustees until his sad passing in 2019.

"The London Marathon is an incredible once in a lifetime challenge and every penny that Sophie raises will go on to support women and children who’s lives have been torn apart by abuse and homelessness.

"We will be cheering Sophie on every step of the way and we hope the people of Wolverhampton will get behind Sophie and sponsor her.”

To sponsor Sophie, click here.