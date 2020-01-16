Shropshire mum's right royal cycling trip sees £4,000 raised for charities

The pupils at Birchfield School near Albrighton banded together to support Alexandra Heath, the chair of the Friends of Birchfield School group.

Alexandra finished her 160-mile cycle in June last year but the donations did not stop piling up until recently, with a final total of just under £4,000.

The money can now be handed over to the nine charities which include the Albrighton Trust, the Acorns children's hospice, the Midland Air Ambulance and the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Alexandra said: "All of the children have been taught over the last year to show resilience and to push themselves and to challenge themselves.

Alexandra with a few of the children who helped her over the line, with banners for all of the charities they are benefitting

"It was the ideal opportunity to put this on.

"I was absolutely amazed at the generosity and the support of people.

"I remember getting to £1,000, then £2,000 and thinking 'this is amazing'. Then it just kept going.

"That's why we've taken so long and had to wait.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us. The main thing is to thank the children – I'm so proud of them."

She was particularly grateful to B.fresh who provided her with juices during the ride and car dealership Listers, who also supported her.