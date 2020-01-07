Advertising
Specialists begin high-level cleaning of RAF Cosford Museum aircraft - in pictures
High-level cleaning of some of the nation's favourite planes has begun.
Specialists started work at RAF Museum Cosford yesterday and will be working through to Friday.
The annual project will focus on the suspended aircraft displayed within the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition.
The work will be carried out by ArcoServices, which will also be carrying out safety checks on the suspension cables.
