RAF Cosford visitor letters sent to serving personnel across the world

Visitors were encouraged to write letters to military personnel as part of a Letters Home campaign run at the museum over the festive period.

As well as sending the messages to serving personnel in Afghanistan, Cyprus, Falkland Islands and Iraq, families were sent on searches for missing words around the museum as part of the Letters Home Trail.

The "Bluey" letters are inspired by the Forces Airletters that used to be posted out.

Michelle Worthington, PR manager for the RAF said: "We wanted to help them learn about the challenges of serving personnel who are away from home at Christmas.

"We took real letters from our archive collection and created a letter for the trail, but with words missing.

"This then formed the task for children and their families to go around the museum and look for those missing words."

The words of the letter were spread over the four hangars of the museum, with a trail on the floor for people to follow.

All those who completed the trail and returned their trail card to reception were rewarded with a chocolate treat.

Advertising

She added: "We always run events and activities to keep families entertained over the festive season.

"It's nice to be able to give them a view of the RAF story and help them connect with the people who are serving at the moment.

"The letters will be sent to the bases and while we don't expect individual responses, any responses will go back on display at the museum."