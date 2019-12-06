Donations for Shropshire charity centre for special needs youths

The Arts Society Wrekin held its annual Festive ‘Talk and Tea’ at the Red House in Albrighton this week, raising £800 for The Albrighton Trust, based in Shropshire.

The Albrighton Trust, Moat and Gardens offers educational and recreational activities for people disadvantaged by disability, special needs or illness, who are welcomed and supported whatever their capability.

More than 90 members of the Arts Society Wrekin attended a talk on Monday by Barry Venning, an Arts Society lecturer from Surrey, on the cartoonist, Ronald ‘Carl’ Giles.

The Albrighton Trust is trying to raise funds for a laser engraver printer which costs several thousand pounds. They have used one with their visitors before which enabled the young people to expand the range of woodcrafts they produce for sale.

Sandie Jackson, operations manager at The Albrighton Trust, said they were so grateful for the society’s donations.

“We welcome the Arts Society’s support and the fact that they have continued to support us,” she said.

“It is lovely when local organisations help us because they obviously value what we do.

“At the trust, we have been selling wood craft items our visitors have made to put the money towards buying a laser engraver printer. It will extend the range of items that people can produce and give them the opportunity to be more creative.”

Terry Lipscombe, secretary at the Arts Society Wrekin, said: “The Albrighton Trust is an excellent facility. Our charitable objectives are to support the arts and the trust does a great deal to support and promote art for the disadvantaged.”

“They encourage these young people to use their creative skills and this will one day, maybe enable them to get a job.

“It is a local charity and it is doing such good work with local people.”