Nine people found in back of a lorry on A41 near Weston Park

The people were found by on the A41 near its junction with the A5 on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border on Sunday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing around eight police cars and vans at the scene between Tong Norton and Weston Heath at around 11.25am.

Officials from the UK Border Force were at the scene alongside local officers from West Mercia Police.

The age and nationality of the people found inside the lorry is not yet known but the Border Force has been contacted for further details.

Samantha James, spokeswoman for West Mercia Police, said: "Officers were called to a concern for safety at junction of A41 & A5 area in Shifnal on Sunday 1 December at just before 11.25am.

"Nine people were found in the back of a lorry and no injuries were reported.

"The UK Border Agency are now leading on this investigation."