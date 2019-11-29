Menu

Albrighton residents raise money for carers' group

By Rob Smith | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published:

A carers organisation received a funding boost from kind-hearted residents.

Vice chairman Terry Yoemans and treasurer Judy Green from the Silver Poplars Residents' Association hand over a cheque for £500 to Karen Leighton, left, chief operating officer for CASS the Carers Association at their annual Christmas celebration

The Silver Poplars Residents' Association of Silver Poplars Park in Albrighton held a fundraising event earlier this year and with various bring and buy stalls, raffles and refreshments on sale, they raised £500.

The residents held the event in aid of dementia treatment and this week the proceeds were handed over to CASS the Carers Association.

On Tuesday, at CASS' annual Christmas celebration event in Codsall Village Hall, representatives of the residents' association handed over their cheque for £500.

CASS the Carers Association offers advice, information and emotional support to carers so that they feel supported.

They offer services including Living Well with Dementia groups that meet once a month, a CASS cafe and access to a 'caring communities link worker'.

The groups meet in Codsall, Burton, Burntwood, Cannock and Stafford, while the CASS cafe is held once a month in Penkridge, Tamworth, Wombourne and Eccleshall.

To find out more about these services or to register, call 01785 222365.

The chairman of the Silver Poplars Residents' Association, Graham Evans, thanked everyone who was involved in the "excellent" fundraising efforts.

Albrighton & Cosford Telford
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

