Shropshire baker wins third award

Phil Harrison, a retired primary school headteacher and local Parish Councillor, set up his own bakery in Albrighton and has recently won his third Tiptree World Bread award for his olive and herb loaf.

After years of baking at home, Phil opened 'The Dough Knot' on Albrighton High Street and said he loves the time that goes into baking bread and the feeling when he sees the end product.

"I think I enjoy baking so much because it takes time and patience while waiting for the end product," Phil said. "I partly started because of retirement and because I enjoy the process of mixing and proving and baking.

"My uncle owned a shop when I was growing up and he would bake in the back of the shop and that's how I learned to make real bread - with simple ingredients flour and water, nothing added.

"I am really happy to have won the award, it is my third one. I found out last week and I was really pleased because it is nice to be recognised.

"I do not know how they are awarded but it's a point system. The judges probably look at the structure of the bread, how it rises and the colour and the structure of the crumb.

"I won the bronze award for my olive and herb loaf in the savoury category. I opened up the shop in March. I have been baking at home since about 2012.

"People remember me from the fairs and festivals where I would sell my bread before I opened the shop. That led up to it. I was also looking to retire so I looked around for a couple of years for somewhere to set up shop in the local area.

"I was at first just baking at weekends when I realised people liked it. I had around 20 people who used to email me who knew I baked so they could put in their orders. They still call in the shop now."

The Tiptree World Bread Awards are open to professional and amateur bakers across the country and celebrate the UK's leading bread makers.