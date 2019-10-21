Dozens of Shropshire MoD homes to be refurbished

A total of 58 Ministry of Defence owned properties in Albrighton will be refurbished after plans were approved by Shropshire Council.

The work will be carried out to all the homes on Talbot Road, Albrighton.

The site is just over a mile away from the RAF Cosford base.

Sara Jones, planning case officer for Shropshire Council, said: “This application proposes the installation of external wall insulation and replacement roof tiles to 58 Ministry of Defence properties at 1 -58 Talbot Road, Albrighton.

“The proposal is for the existing render and hanging tiles to be removed and replaced.

“It is proposed that the facing brick porches are also to be clad externally with insulated render.

“They are conventional two-storey dwellings which are laid out along estate roads which cross approximately in the middle.”

“They also flat roofed single storey elements, such as porches, which are faced in brick.”

She added: “The proposed installation of external wall insulation to these properties will improve its sustainability and energy efficiency, thereby making a contribution to the mitigation of climate change.

“The works are proposed to be carried out in a manner which will not be detrimental to the appearance of the property or the wider area.

“The proposal is therefore considered to meet the criteria of core strategy policies."