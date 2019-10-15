Menu

M54 delays after crash between car and motorbike

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published: | Last Updated:

A crash involving a car and motorbike on the M54 caused traffic delays during rush hour today.

Three fire crews were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction two, for Wolverhampton, and junction three, for Cosford, at 7.26am.

Fire crews were also called to a crash on the A4117 in Cleobury Mortimer at 6.54am and made the scene safe.

About half an hour beforehand two vehicles also collided in Kingswood, near Albrighton.

One of the vehicles came to rest on its side in hedgerow.

Police and firefighters from Albrighton were called to the scene at 6.22am.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

