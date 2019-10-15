M54 delays after crash between car and motorbike

Three fire crews were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction two, for Wolverhampton, and junction three, for Cosford, at 7.26am.

Fire crews were also called to a crash on the A4117 in Cleobury Mortimer at 6.54am and made the scene safe.

About half an hour beforehand two vehicles also collided in Kingswood, near Albrighton.

One of the vehicles came to rest on its side in hedgerow.

Police and firefighters from Albrighton were called to the scene at 6.22am.