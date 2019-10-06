Menu

Two rescued after car trapped in flood water in Shropshire

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published:

Two people had to be rescued after their vehicle got trapped in flood water.

The car had become trapped in the water under the railway bridge at Newport Road, Albrighton, earlier today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue dispatched one crew from Albrighton's fire station which then used equipment to pull the vehicle out of the water.

The crew were called to the incident at around 12.25pm and had managed to get the pair to safety five minutes later.

