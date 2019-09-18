Menu

Emergency road closure near Albrighton leads to diversions

By Rob Smith | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published:

A main road will be shut this evening for emergency repair measures to be carried out on a water pipe.

The A464 at Boningale, near Albrighton, will be closed from 6.30pm tonight to 12pm tomorrow while Severn Trent Water crews work on the water main.

Shropshire Council said: "Severn Trent will be closing the A464 south of Albrighton from 6.30pm today to 12 noon tomorrow to repair a 12-inch water main. A closure is unavoidable due to the main's size and location."

Diverted drivers have been advised to use the nearby A41 to get around the closed stretch of road.

To learn more visit roadworks.org

