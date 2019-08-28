Adults and children taken to hospital after early morning crash on M54

Four fire crews, three ambulances and police attended the incident between Junction 2 and 3 on the M54 eastward just after 3am.

When they arrived, the car was blocking one lane and leaking fuel.

All five people in the car were taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with relatively minor injuries as a precaution.

The carriageway was closed off for a while so that it could be cleared, but was reopened within an hour. The area was safe by 3.55am.

Fire crews were sent from Albrighton, Tweedale and Wellington.