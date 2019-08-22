Fire crews cut man free after lorry overturns in Weston-under-Lizard

Paramedics assessed the man's injuries, who is in his 50s, and took him to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The lorry overturned on Watling Street at about 10.30am today.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 10.26am to Watling Street.

Crews from #Cannock and #Penkridge have rescued a man after he became trapped under the cab of a lorry. He was cut free and left in the care of the ambulance service. pic.twitter.com/i4RynxMpYg — Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) August 22, 2019

"One ambulance and a community paramedic officer attended.

"On arrival crews found a man who was trapped in the cab of the vehicle as the lorry had overturned.

"The man, who is in his 50s, was given treatment at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for further checks."

Fire crews were sent from Cannock and Penkridge.