Fire crews cut man free after lorry overturns in Weston-under-Lizard

By Jordan Reynolds | Shifnal | News | Published:

Firefighters had to cut a man free after his lorry overturned in Weston-under-Lizard.

Paramedics assessed the man's injuries, who is in his 50s, and took him to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The lorry overturned on Watling Street at about 10.30am today.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 10.26am to Watling Street.

"One ambulance and a community paramedic officer attended.

"On arrival crews found a man who was trapped in the cab of the vehicle as the lorry had overturned.

"The man, who is in his 50s, was given treatment at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for further checks."

Fire crews were sent from Cannock and Penkridge.

