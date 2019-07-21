Thousands turn out for RAF Cosford Food Festival - with video and pictures

About 11,000 people were expected to have turned up for the two-day event, which ends today, where more than 100 exhibitors have brought a variety of food and drink.

From a street food market to the chance to take part in a Gin masterclass aboard a VC10 aircraft, there was something for every foodie to enjoy.

Cosford Food Festival at RAF Museum Cosford

Michelle Worthington of RAF Cosford Museum said that it had been hugely successful.

"It was really, really busy," she said. "We've had loads of new additions to this year's festival, including the GIn Flight Masterclass on the VC10 aircraft. Visitors got to try four gin and tonics, find out how gin is made and what garnishes are best for them. That has been really popular.

"Also new this year, we've got a tech tent with a robot maze and drone flying.

"This is our biggest festival yet, there have been more exhibitors than ever before. It's one of the biggest events on the museum's calendar. I'm glad the weather held off for us."

See our gallery of food festival pictures:

Advertising

RAF Museum Cosford Food Festival Amy Burkinshaw of Hindley Bakery RAF Museum Cosford Food Festival The Bluebird Belles Cyrus Todiwala giving a cooking demonstration RAF Museum Cosford Food Festival Ruby Dcaccia, 8, Molly Dcaccia, 6, Jade Dcaccia, and Macey Dcaccia, 12, all of Walsall, at the Cosford Food Festival Sonia Lloyd of Bewdston Preserves RAF Museum Cosford Food Festival RAF Museum Cosford Food Festival

And although the final figures for this year's event haven't been counted, Michelle is sure it will be returning next year.

"It's really popular, and it attracts a different audience for us as well," she said. "Food and drink appeals to everybody of all different age groups. It's definitely firmly fixed on our calender and we'll be doing it again in 2020."

Live cooking demonstrations were given by a number of top chefs including Cyrus Todiwala, Stuart Collins, Tom Court, Tom Robinson, Mark Harris, Rob Swift, Suree Coates, Chris Burt and Luca Bellomusto.

Advertising

Musical performances were given by Shawbury Military Wives, Stafford Military Wives, The Bluebird Belles, Skaburst and Epic Volume.

Children had plenty to see, with circus skills, face painting and giant games, and there were also food-focussed workshops giving them the chance to decorate biscuits like Spitfires.

Street food on offer included everything from ice cream and coffees to pizzas, African home-cooked food and slow-cooked meats.

Among them was Beetle Juice, which was selling cocktails from a converted VW van.

Lewis Grewcock, franchise manager and cocktail maker for Midlands Beetle Juice, said: "We did well here last year. It has a great atmosphere and it's a well run event.

"We'll keep coming back if they keep having us. There is a captive audience here: they've paid to come here because they want to enjoy it. It's busy and it's a good setting. People enjoy the RAF stuff and you get a good mix of people of all ages."

At the nearby exhibitors tent, stall upon stall offered a variety of specialist ingredients and treats.

Everything from chocolate to cheesecake was on offer, with hundreds of people fitting into the giant tent to test every flavour imaginable.

Sophia Modiati, of Greek food specialists Greka, said: "There is a great atmosphere.

"The organisers are absolutely amazing from start to finish. The crowd is really fantastic too. it's the combination of the organisation and the crowd that keeps us coming back.

"We'll continue to support the festival."