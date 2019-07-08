Wedding-themed rose added to collection

Rosarians at the garden centre in Albrighton have introduced a new ivory wedding rose named Ella, in honour of Lady Gabriella's marriage to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The wedding rose made its debut in Lady Gabriella's bridal bouquet created by British floral designer Paul Thomas, and has been created specifically for the cut flower market, available all year round.

It will act as one of 17 roses in the wedding and events collection that are not grown in the centre's gardens.

It features creamy, ivory petals that unfurl into a ruffled bloom with a central cluster of golden stamens.

With a scent of citrus and cucumber, the flower will now be available from florists and wholesalers around the world.

David Austin Junior, managing director of the rose company, said: "We are delighted to name our new cut rose, Ella, in honour of Lady Gabriella’s marriage to Thomas Kingston.

"Lady Gabriella’s bouquet is the first bridal bouquet to feature the new Ella rose, which is a tremendous honour for us all.

"We hope this will be the first of many weddings where Ella’s beauty will be admired and loved.

Advertising

"My father would be extremely proud to see his lifetime’s work bringing great joy to such a special and momentous occasion.”

The Ella will join other varieties of David Austin's cut rose collection, which have featured at a number of royal weddings and have become some of the most sought-after bridal roses in the world.

The first group of David Austin cut roses was released in 2004 and like garden roses, they were a different proposition to the standard hybrid tea rose and available all throughout the year.