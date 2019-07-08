Biker killed in Cotswolds crash was former RAF Cosford squadron leader

Squadron Leader Gaz Stevens was previously based at RAF Cosford but had since moved to RAF Brize Norton.

Squadron Leader Stevens, 39, died when his black Honda CBR series motorcycle crashed with a black Chrysler Voyager on the A361, in Oxfordshire on Saturday, June 29.

During his time at RAF Cosford Squadron Leader Stevens had been pivotal in setting up the station's programmes for the Jon Egging Trust – which supports young people in difficult circumstances to achieve their potential.

Last month he was awarded the Chief of the Air Staffs’ (CAS) Commendation in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The award was recognition of his work setting up the Jon Egging Trust (JET) Blue Skies programme at RAF Cosford and raising £32k for JET and many other charities including RAF Benevolent Fund (RAFBF), and Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA).