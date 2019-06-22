Menu

Emergency services called to M54 westbound crash

By Jordan Reynolds | Telford | Albrighton & Cosford | Published:

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on the M54 westbound between Wolverhampton and Albrighton today.

One lane of the M54 between Junction 2 and Junction 3 was closed after the crash at about 5pm.

Highways England tweeted saying: "One lane (of 2) closed on the #M54 both directions between J2 for #Wolverhampton and J3 for #TongVillage due to a single car collision. Traffic officers, police, ambulance crews and fire on scene."

