Queen’s Award for dedication for adventure site

The Kingswood Trust, based near Albrighton, has been given the highest award for a voluntary group.

The trust delivers outdoor environmental opportunities for children, families and schools and offers residential stays, day visits and programmes to boost learning.

Volunteers aged from 15 to 80 have completed more than 6,100 hours of work at the centre off Holyhead Road, near Albrighton. They helped organise events and activities, bake cakes, maintain the grounds and help with fundraising.

Rachel Wells, charity manager, and David Harris, chair of the trust board attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 29.

Ms Wells said: “This is a huge honour and I am delighted that our group’s work to support The Kingswood Trust has been recognised. We are so grateful for the tremendous work from our volunteers, partners and supporters who regularly commit to giving time and resources to our nine-acre community facility.”

Kingswood Trust is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award this year. The number of nominations and awards has increased year on year since the awards were introduced in 2002.

Representatives of The Friends of Kingswood Trust will receive the award from Ian Dudson, Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire later this summer at a special celebration event.

Mr Harris said: "I hope this award and the publicity it brings will also add more strength to our fundraising success as it demonstrates another Quality Mark alongside our Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge."