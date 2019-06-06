Cheque handed over at RAF Cosford to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Eight members from Tettenhall Rotary Club visited RAF Cosford, one of three locations where the air ambulance is based, before handing over the £1,750 funding.

The charity was chosen as one of four – along with Compton Care, Acorns Children's Hospice and Kingswood Trust – the club would support.

The money was raised over Christmas time, where the club organises a sleigh to visit streets in Wolverhampton to raise money.

Colin Garner, chairman of community services at the club, said: "For about 15 years the club has been raising money at Christmas time.

"We have a sleigh we take around the houses and we don't collect huge amounts.

"When we first started it was not money raising at all.

"It was a community thing – the children loved it.

"The charity was very grateful to receive it.

"It's a drop in the ocean of what they need each year.

"They've got three locations – Cosford is one of them – and they need around £9 million pounds a year to keep it going.

"But it was very gratefully received by them."

Eight members from the Rotary club were given a tour and saw the helicopter used up-close.

Colin said: "It was very interesting and fascinating.

"Eight of us went there and fortunately they weren't out on call.

"It was fortunate for us because the crew were able to meet with us and give us a tour of the helicopter."