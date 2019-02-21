Funeral directors raise £5,000 for Severn Hospice in glitzy Shropshire ball

Funeral directors across Shropshire came together for a charity ball at Albrighton Hall last year to support Severn Hospice.

Organised by the local branch of the National Association of Funeral Directors, guests sported ball gowns and sharp suits for the glamorous event.

John Adams, chair of the Shrewsbury and District association, and ex-chair, Louise Williams visited Severn Hospice in Telford this month to present a cheque of £4,500 to nurses Claire Arden and Amanda Ellis.

John, also of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors, said he was delighted to be able to raise the funds to help provide comforting care and emotional support to people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

He said: “It’s great to be able to support the work of Severn Hospice. The charity does such amazing work across Shropshire and it’s important knowing the money raised on the night will be helping those who need it most.

“We have family and staff at Perry & Phillips ourselves who have been cared for by the hospice and they always go above and beyond to look after people.”

The evening, which took place towards the end of last year, included a charity raffle and auction, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Paul Donohue, Severn Hospice trustee, also took time to speak with guests about the work of the charity.

Advertising

Louise Williams, of C.J. Williams Funeral Directors, said: “We were delighted the event managed to raise so much money for Severn Hospice and can’t thank guests enough for their generosity on the night.”

Elodie Home, of Severn Hospice, said: “We’re delighted that the local branch of the National Association of Funeral Directors chose to support Severn Hospice at their charity ball last year.

“We rely on donations to raise two-thirds of the funding we use to help people and raising an incredible £4,500 means we can continue to care for local families living with incurable illnesses.

“There are so many ways you can raise money to support us, including a donation in memory of a loved one. Donations in lieu of flowers can make a lasting difference to families who need us in the future and we are really grateful to people who choose to support us in this way.”

For more information call Elodie Home on 01952 221351.