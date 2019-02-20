Half term fun going like a dream in Albrighton

Making colourful dream catchers is among the activities being run at Albrighton Moat and Gardens during this week’s half term.

Operated by the Albrighton Trust the venue hosted a creative arts workshop for families.

A dream catcher is a handmade willow hoop covered by a net or web which may also include sacred items such as feathers or beads.

Traditionally they are often hung over cradles as protection. Trust administrator Wendy Squires says: “It’s going very well. We’ve had the dream catcher session and tomorrow there will be angling. This is for anybody who has never tried fishing to come and learn the skill.

“We still have some spaces for that and we’re expecting a few more to come along and join in.

“We’re getting a good take up and people seem to be really enjoying the sessions. We will have similar activities taking place over the Easter holidays for visitors to come and try their hands at something different.”

On Thursday coaches will be on hand at the site, in Blue House Lane, Albrighton, to help new and inexperienced anglers.

Participants will learn how to put bait on a hook, cast a line, land a fish, unhook the fish safely, handle the fish and then return it to the water.

Events run at 10am and 1pm, with entry costing £5 per person.

For more information, call 01902 372441 or email moat@albrightontrust.org.uk