'We owe our armed forces community more than words': Telford armed forces hub set for expansion after £670k grant from the government

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed it will receive a total of £670,709 from the Office for Veterans’ Affairs within the Ministry of Defence, as part of the Government’s £50 million 'Valour' programme.

The money will be used to enhance and expand the services provided by the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub in Dawley, establishing it as a fully 'Valour‑recognised' centre of support.

Operation Valour is a national initiative designed to strengthen services for veterans and their families, providing targeted funding to local authorities to improve access to advice, wellbeing services, and recognition for those who have served.

The official opening of the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub took place in October last year.

The hub, created in partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and Telford Mind, already provides vital assistance to the local armed forces community.

The council said the money will enable the hub open more often, for longer and build on its existing offer of in‑person advice and guidance while providing easier access to a wide range of services covering housing, health and wellbeing, welfare, employment, and skills.

It added that the hub will also "bring together a broader network of local partners and providers, strengthening collaboration across the borough and ensuring long‑term, sustainable impact".

A statement from the council said the improvements will create a "lasting legacy of support for everyone with a military connection, ensuring veterans and their families receive the right support, in the right place, at the right time".

Telford MP, Shaun Davies said: "The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Hub is a real lifeline for veterans and their families and in just six months it’s already making a big difference. But we owe our armed forces community more than words, we need to back them with action.

The official opening of the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub took place in October last year.

“These are men and women who have served our country with courage and sacrifice and it’s only right that we make sure they get the support they need as they transition back to civilian life.

"This funding is a crucial step, building on the fantastic work already happening at the hub and helping more people across Telford access the advice, help, and support they deserve. But we won’t stop here; our veterans and their families deserve nothing less than the very best we can provide.”

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “As a borough with a strong and proud military connection, it is important that we recognise and respect the service of our veterans, so it is fantastic to hear that our hub will become one of the first Valour-recognised centre of support, and we are grateful to Shaun Davies MP for his support for our work, and for his support for our local veterans, at a national level.

“This funding will help to build on the wider work already being done to support those in the borough with an armed forces connection, through the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant. This includes the recently launched Homes for Veterans scheme, and support for the Royal British Legion’s ‘Credit Their Service’ campaign, ensuring no veterans are disadvantaged by military compensation when being means‑tested.”

Louise Heap, CEO of Telford Mind, said: “We are delighted that the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Hub will receive this vital funding, enabling it to build on its strong foundations and expand the delivery of much needed services to our armed forces community.”

Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, said said the improvements would be a boost to the local area, and those connected with the armed forces.

He said: “This is brilliant news and I am very pleased for all involved with the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Hub. This will be brilliant for the area and allow the hub to enhance its support to the armed forces community within Telford.”

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the armed forces, added: “This funding, gratefully received through the Government’s £50 million Valour programme, means Telford & Wrekin Council and our partners can continue to build on the services and support available through the Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub in Dawley, with particular focus on housing, health and wellbeing, employment and skills, and welfare support.

“This announcement further reinforces the council’s long‑standing commitment to supporting our armed forces community and leading by example in championing armed forces‑friendly policies. Alongside major events such as our annual Armed Forces Day Celebration in Donnington, being held this year on 28 June, we also provide outreach support through regular Armed Forces Community Cafés, Models for Heroes sessions, and a wide range of community‑based support initiatives. We’ve also recently been revalidated for the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award, highlighting our leadership and dedication to ensuring those who serve, have served, and their families are recognised, respected and fully supported across our borough.”