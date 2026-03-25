Emergency services respond to Telford A442 crash

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and West Midlands Ambulance Service have all attended the crash, on the A442 Queensway, near St George's in Telford.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received a call around 12pm this afternoon (Wednesday 25 March) with a report of a collision on the A442, Queensway in Telford.

"Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved and remain at the scene to manage the traffic."

Three fire crews were sent to the scene with firefighters making sure the vehicles were safe and assisting the police with managing traffic.