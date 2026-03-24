'He's there, he's been dead for about 12 days': Telford murder accused's comment to paramedics

Worcester Crown Court was played body-worn footage from paramedics when they attended the home of Leon Pratt, 64, in Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, after neighbours raised concerns.

Jason Trundle, 52, who was living with Mr Pratt as his effective carer, is on trial accused of murdering the man who took him in while he was homeless.

Trundle denies murder but has admitted charges of preventing a lawful burial and fraud.

Mr Pratt, who was disabled, was found dead on October 26, 2024. The court had previously heard his body was decomposed and there were "maggots everywhere".

Richard Barraclough KC, prosecuting, has also told the court that Mr Pratt had suffered a number of fractures to his ribs, throat and neck.

The trial has heard how Trundle told one of Mr Pratt's neighbours he had placed Mr Pratt in a headlock after he had hit his dog, and the defendant with a walking stick.

Giving evidence paramedic Kathryn Harding told of the strong smell as her and her colleague approached the property.