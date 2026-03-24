Chair appointed to guide £30m project to regenerate part of Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed the appointment of the independent Chair of the new 'Pride in Place South Telford Neighbourhood Board'.

The move marks a major milestone as part of the £30 million, ten‑year transformation programme planned for the Woodside, Brookside and Sutton Hill areas of the town.

Backed by £20 million of Government investment and an additional £10 million from Telford & Wrekin Council, the Pride in Place programme is aimed at provifding "early, visible improvements and long‑term regeneration".

The Reverend Jo Farnworth has been appointed as the independent Chair of the Pride in Place South Telford Neighbourhood Board.

The council says the work will be "designed with and for residents".

The newly appointed independent Chair is The Reverend Jo Farnworth, who the council said brings more than "27 years of experience supporting communities facing deep social and economic challenges".

Currently working in central and south Telford, and previously in Greater Manchester, Rev Farnworth has a long track record in partnership‑driven community regeneration, strengthening residents’ voices, and supporting collaborative problem‑solving between statutory agencies, voluntary groups and local organisations.

She said: “I am honoured to serve as Chair of the Pride in Place South Telford Neighbourhood Board. This voluntary role aligns closely with my values, my professional experience, and my commitment to Telford as the place where I now live, work and serve.

“Having spent my career working alongside communities facing significant challenges, I know how powerful it is when residents are genuinely listened to and treated as partners in shaping their future.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with residents, local partners and organisations to help build stronger, healthier and more hope-filled neighbourhoods. The opportunity to help guide long‑term change across South Telford is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to ensuring this programme delivers real, lasting benefit for the communities it is designed to serve.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I want to warmly congratulate Jo Farnworth on her appointment as the independent Chair of the Pride in Place South Telford Neighbourhood Board.

“We are honoured to have someone of such extensive experience and standing take on this role. Jo brings a depth of insight, leadership and community understanding that will be invaluable as we embark on this ambitious programme.

“I would also like to thank all the candidates who applied. The calibre of applicants was exceptionally high, and their passion and commitment were clear. We strongly encourage them to apply for the forthcoming Board positions, where their skills, lived experience and community knowledge will play an important part in supporting Jo and shaping the work ahead.

“We look forward to working together to deliver real, long‑term change for South Telford and to build a stronger, more hopeful future for our communities.”

Shaun Davies MP, Member of Parliament for Telford said: “I’m really pleased to see Jo Farnworth appointed to this role following a competitive process. The number of people who applied to be Independent Chair shows just how much pride there is in South Telford and is one example of how much good will is there, for this project to succeed.

“Jo Farnworth brings not only the right experience, but the passion to help drive this forward for our community. This role is about bringing local people and organisations together, so the project stays focused on what really matters to residents. It’s an important step to what really matters – delivering the change and improvements that residents in South Telford tell us they want.”

The council said that with the independent chair now appointed, the next phase is the formation of the neighbourhood Board.

Recruitment will begin shortly for a broad range of members, including residents, community groups, local businesses, schools, health partners, ward councillors and the local MP.

Once established, the board will co‑design the ten‑year Pride in Place Plan.

It will be tasked with ensuring resident voices lead decision‑making, overseeing early projects that deliver clear, visible improvements and help strengthen long‑term community leadership and investment, while driving collaboration across partners to support successful delivery.

A statement from the council said: "Woodside is among the first areas in the country to take part in the Government’s Pride in Place programme - a national initiative designed to strengthen communities, enhance local environments and ensure residents have a greater voice in shaping the future of their neighbourhoods.

"It supports long‑term renewal in some of the country’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods and has been bolstered by an additional £10 million from Telford & Wrekin Council.

"This investment was made possible through the strong support of residents, working alongside the Council and Telford MP Shaun Davies and Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Communities Secretary Steve Reed MP visited Woodside in September 2025 to announce the plan.

"The programme is actively seeking to work with partners that deliver social value initiatives or can offer additional match funding, building strategic partnerships that will amplify impact and help secure long‑lasting improvements for communities across South Telford."