Residents warn of flood concerns if thousands of new homes are built north of Telford

Representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council and developers told inspectors examining the local plan that the proposals for new developments are sound and so is the plan that supports them.

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Large developments are planned in three areas north of Telford. Picture: Google Maps

But Mark Pollard, of Eyton on the Weald Moors Parish Meeting, said strategies were based on “everything will be fine, trust us” but there remain “serious issues and strategies”.

The local plan hearings continued in Telford on Tuesday, March 17. Picture: LDRS

Mr Pollard told the hearing on Tuesday (March 17) that: “It’s clear and undisputed that there are serious issues and challenges but no integrated strategy or unity of approach.

“We think that the impact of growth on flood risk has not yet been fully or adequately assessed.”

Kate Mayne, of the Strine Internal Drainage Board (IDB), warned that it is a ‘critical element’ to make sure that “existing infrastructure is not overwhelmed.”

She warned that a “piecemeal approach is not what we need for the future.”

The IDB has an elected board and is paid for by agricultural land owners and occupiers in its area.

Resident Kevan Hendy warned that the “scale” of developments to the north of Telford meant a “significant flood risk” in three areas and downstream.

Water from the north of Telford flows towards the town through a number of ditches and watercourses including the Eyton Brook, Crow Brook and Hurley Brook.

Mr Hendy warned that areas downstream would need to be protected as well as the Wappenshall area, where he lives.

He warned that one area earmarked for development would be an “island” if flooding occurs.

Eyton resident Philip Knight said he had seen the “highs and lows” of water, including flooding, over 45 years.

“Nobody has done anything about it,” he said.

“The plan should have policies to make sure thise issues are addressed, and noone can duck out of their responsibilities.”

But developers told inspectors Mike Worden and Catherine Carpenter that they would “avoid” higher flood risk areas.

Gary Stephens, of Wappenshall Consortium, said four per cent of land in the area was in flood zone three, and those would be avoided.

Satnam Choong, also of the consortium, told the inspectors that the proposed Wappenshall development area is “sound”.

He said the developers are taking a “comprehensive approach” to flooding.

“With all respect, the test is whether the allocation is sound.

“Arguments about other solutions being better is not the test.”

But he said there is nothing to suggest that the sites can’t come forward.

Telford & Wrekin Council barrister Freddie Humphreys told inspectors that the authority considers its anti flooding policies to be “sound with slight modifications.”

The council has reached agreements with the Environment Agency and drainage authorities over issues.

The inspectors were told that the development could lead to “betterment” of flood risks.

Inspector Catherine Carpenter told objectors that “we have heard what you have said.”

The inspector added that they would “take it away and consider it” during their deliberations after the hearings end.

The Telford & Wrekin local plan hearings are due to conclude on Friday (March 20).