Telford Ice Rink getting new resurfacing machine - fresh from the Winter Olympics in Italy

The specialist ice machine will be used day-to-day to resurface the ice between sessions.

It will ensure a smooth, high-quality surface for public skating, lessons, clubs and events.

In a statement, Telford & Wrekin Council, which operates the popular visitor attraction, said: "From beginners taking their first steps on the ice to experienced skaters and local clubs, the new Zamboni will play a vital role in maintaining standards at one of the Borough’s most popular leisure facilities."

Telford Ice Rink

To mark the arrival of the new equipment, Telford Ice Rink will be running a competition on its Facebook page, giving people the chance to help name the new Zamboni.

Further details on the competition will be shared closer to its arrival.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & The Arts, said: “We’re really pleased to be getting this fully electric Zamboni to Telford Ice Rink following its use at the winter games in Italy. It’s a fantastic addition to the facility and will help us continue to provide a high-quality experience for everyone who skates here.

“At the same time, it reflects the council’s wider commitment to reducing carbon emissions and investing in more sustainable technology across our services. We’ve already made significant progress in cutting our carbon footprint, and practical steps like this help us continue that journey while delivering for residents.”

The council has hailed the green credentials of the new equipment, saying: "As a fully electric model, the Zamboni also supports Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

"The council has already achieved a 63 per cent reduction in its own carbon emissions since 2019 and is continuing to invest in lower-carbon technologies across its buildings and services as it works towards its carbon neutral target.

"By introducing electric equipment at the rink, the council is reducing on-site emissions while continuing to invest in modern, efficient leisure facilities for residents."