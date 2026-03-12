'Regrettable': Pedestrian link to new Telford supermarket postponed for ‘technical reasons’

Lidl was recently granted permission for a bigger store at the new mixed development taking shape off Marsh Meadow Way at Redhill along with a host of conditions.

But planning officers at Telford & Wrekin Council wrote that it is ‘regrettable’ that a sustainable connection link from the A5 will not be available for the opening of the foodstore for technical reasons.

Planners were told by Lidl that another company owns the land that the link would have to pass through so it was “not possible” to meet the requirement.

The pedestrian crossing at the A5 at Redhill pictured in September 2025 with the development site on the right. Picture: Google Maps

But they added that the owner would be responsible once it comes forward with proposals for the plot.

Before that happens pedestrians and cyclists from the A5 crossing will have to go round the edge of the site and use residential estate roads instead.

Officials added that there are big economic benefits in allowing the store plan to proceed without enforcing so called “condition 10”.

Planning officers wrote: “Whilst officers consider it is regrettable that the delivery of this sustainable connection link from the A5 will not be available for the opening of the foodstore, this decision has been taken in the context of the economic benefits of the proposal, notably the new store creating up to 40 new job opportunities with the overall investment being in excess of £10 million.”

The officials added that there is also the prospect that the connection will be created in time, plus there is an alternative, albeit longer, route.

Planning documents also show that Lidl has signed up to a 30 year plan to manage the green spaces on the site which was previously farm land.

It has also agreed to bring about a net 10 per cent increase in biodiversity on its site and pay for road improvements