Wrekin MP's fear about threat of Iran's chemical and biological weapons

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, asked for reassurance from Defence Secretary John Healey that armed forces personnel in Cyprus, and their families, were provided with suitable equipment to protect them in the event of an attack.

Mr Pritchard, who previously served on the UK’s intelligence and security committee, said a 2024 report from the US director of national intelligence said that Iran held stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons.

He asked Mr Healey for assurances that the Government was working with friends and allies in the region, as well as the new Syrian Government, to identify and deal with those stockpiles.

Referring to the Akrotiri airbase in Syria, and other bases in the region, Mr Pritchard asked: "Will he ensure that our armed forces personnel and their families are given the right protective chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear kit?"

Mr Healey said he was aware of the 2024 report, and was aware of the risks.