Telford planners ask for more info about seven-bed house plan

Drainage officials at Telford & Wrekin Council had objected to Jeff McDonagh’s updated plans for the house, double garage and outbuildings at Arleston Lane, calling for updated information.

Birmingham-based planning agent Market Design Services had told planners that an already approved plan had been “modified and improved” in a new application.

Changes included a “slight increase in size”, a new outbuilding and repositioning of a previously approved garage.

The Coal Authority also objected, calling for more information and a revised assessment to address potential risks posed by shallow mining.

Council planners have now told the applicant and his agent there are “discrepancies in the plans” and “contradictory details”.

This meant that planners were “unable to approve” the plan.

Planning officials noted a previously approved application has led to “advanced” works being carried out.