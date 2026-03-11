Telford exotic pet organisation seeks trustees as it bids for charitable status

Since its founding, Jelly Exotics has worked to improve the lives of exotic pets through rescue and rehoming services, owner support and guidance, and public education on responsible care.

Although a small organisation, the Telford team has already directly helped over 200 animals and has positively impacted many more through its support and education programmes.

The organisation is now looking to recruit a small number of individuals to serve as trustees in its first committee as a registered charity. These trustees will help shape the charity’s structure and guide Jelly Exotics through its next stage of development, supporting its application for registration with the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Founder Alexandra

Applications are welcomed from people with a wide range of backgrounds, skills and experience. Those with experience in finance, charity governance or legal matters would be particularly valuable, although previous experience as a trustee is not required. Anyone with a passion for improving the lives of exotic pets and working as part of an inclusive team is encouraged to apply.

The organisation helps look after exotic pets

Founder, Alexandra Murray said: “Jelly Exotics has been working hard in the community to support pets and their owners for over six years, and I am so proud of the care and compassion our team delivers without fail. This is a really exciting opportunity to join us as we work towards becoming a registered charity and build something that will have a lasting impact on animal welfare in our area.”

More information about the trustee role and how to apply can be found at - jellyexotics.org/contribute/trustee-vacancies/