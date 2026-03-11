Shropshire villager appeals after planners refuse ‘too large’ outbuilding

Telford & Wrekin Council officials had ruled that Mick Barber’s plan for the outbuilding off Malt House Bank in Little Wenlock would be too large in comparison to the main property.

Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock. Picture: Google Maps

But Mr Barber’s agent has told the Planning Inspectorate that it would be a “modest outbuilding that is suitably distant, well-designed, subservient and reflective of the old farm yard which once operated here.”

The agent has sent the inspector a picture of what the site used to look like when much bigger farm buildings were on the same site.

“The outbuilding will not challenge the predominance and special significance that Home Farm Cottage has,” wrote planning agent Richard Boyt.

The agent adds that the appellant is the long-term owner/occupier of Home Farm Cottage and “would not want anything that harmed the setting of their home.

“They have instructed a design that enhances the setting of the cottage and avoids the need for an extension or adaption of their house.”

There were no public objections to the proposals but nine comments in support were received during a public consultation exercise.

One person described the applicant as a “long-standing resident” and “respected builder” who has “contributed positively to the local community over many years.”

But council officials wrote that they could not take personal needs of the applicant into account.

They concluded: “The excessive scale, domestic detailing – including the glazed gable and rooflights – and lack of a robust heritage assessment result in a form of development that is visually incongruous and harmful to the historic and rural character of the site.”

The appeal is set to be decided on the basis of written representations.