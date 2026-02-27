Telford's Krazy Races announces charity partner for soapbox derby event

Lingen Davies Cancer Support will be the official charity partner for the award-winning soapbox derby, which will be taking place at Telford Town Park this summer.

The wacky spectacle is coming to the town in July 2026, bringing a day of high-energy, gravity-powered racing, creative kart designs and family-friendly entertainment to Telford.

The event is being delivered in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and will raise funds in support of Lingen Davies - a charity with strong local roots.

The partnership will support the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal, an ambitious £5 million fundraising campaign to create a dedicated cancer treatment centre at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

Planned to open in 2029, the new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre will significantly increase local treatment capacity, helping more patients receive care closer to home.

Around 40 per cent of patients currently receiving treatment in Shrewsbury have a 'TF' postcode.

The new centre will double chemotherapy capacity across the region, provide additional chemotherapy bays, diagnostic clinics and outpatient facilities, helping to reduce travel time and waiting periods for local patients and families.

Krazy Races will see teams made up of businesses, community groups and charities design, build and race their own handcrafted soapboxes down a purpose-built downhill course, cheered on by thousands of spectators.

Alongside the racing, visitors can enjoy entertainment, food and drink, and activities for all ages.

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races, said: “We’re really proud to be partnering with Lingen Davies Cancer Support for our first Krazy Races event in Telford. Supporting a dedicated local charity is a core part of what Krazy Races is about, and the Sunflower Appeal is an incredibly important cause for the community. We’re excited to work together to deliver a brilliant event while helping to raise funds that will make a real difference locally.”

Claire Purcell, Head of Community Fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Support said: “We’re delighted to be announced as the charity partner for Krazy Races in Telford. The Sunflower Appeal is all about growing cancer care in our community, and support from events like this plays a vital role in helping us reach our fundraising goal. We’re looking forward to being part of a fantastic new event for Telford and supporting everyone taking part.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities, added: “Cancer will affect most of us at some point in our lives, which is why improving access to local treatment is so important. We’re proud to be supporting the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal, not only through events like Krazy Races but also through direct investment agreed as part of the Council’s budget to help support the development of Telford’s first dedicated cancer care centre. It’s encouraging to see partners and the wider community coming together behind an appeal that will make such a lasting difference for residents across Telford and Wrekin.”

Further details about team entries and attending the event can be found here: www.krazyraces.co.uk/telford.