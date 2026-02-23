‘Nuisance bikers’ churn up Telford football field in latest ‘deliberate’ anti-social act

Officials at Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council say it is “at least” the fourth time this year that the Pavilion Field has been targeted by quad and dirt bike riders doing deliberate ‘doughnuts’.

On Monday morning (February 23) areas of the pitch had clear tread marks where riders had been riding in circles, ripping grass up and leaving ruts all over the field.

Parish warden Glyn Johnson said: “It was devastating to see it such a state on Saturday morning.

“It’s not about the work but the fact that we have to tell all the football teams that use the park that their games can’t be played.”

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council's parish warden Glyn Johnson. Photo: LDRS

Mr Johnson had been at the Pavilion on Saturday morning to get the building ready for hall users when he saw the stark damage in front of him.

The field is used by four home teams, including junior and walking footballers. It is off a pedestrian and cycle route from the Hollinswood Local Centre to the Randlay Valley local beauty spot.

Katrina Baker, the parish clerk, said the council has to divert funding away from improving the pitch to repairing it.

“We have a three-year programme of improvements and have spent tens of thousands of pounds on those works. Every time something like this happens we have to spend money on repairing instead of improving.”

The clerk, who reports incidents to the police, appealed for the culprits to “respect other people’s property”.

“The teams deserve to have a field for their football matches.”

Vertical image of tread marks on the Pavilion field. Picture: Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council

She added: “It worries me that they are doing it on purpose and don’t seem to care.”

Parish council employees also paint white line markings on the grass to get it ready for visiting teams, officials and supporters.

Some of the tread marks on the Pavilion playing field. Picture: Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council

Mr Johnson and his colleague Liam Seabury say it is possible the pitch will be ready for this weekend, depending on the weather.

If they think it can be used, the final decision will be up to the match referee who will consider player safety and the condition of the ground.

“We want people to play on it,” Mr Johnson said. “It is really disappointing for teams as there are aren’t that many pitches.

“Sport gets kids away from their tablets so I can’t describe how I feel, it is so annoying.”

Councillor Pawel Krajewski, who lives locally, said the problem of illegal riders affects the whole area.

“I’ve seen them riding full blast at top speed across the park,” he said.

Councillor Pawel Krajewski outside the Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council offices in Telford. Picture: LDRS

“They don’t care if someone is in the way. When I try to speak to them they are rude in return.

“It is hard to explain to the kids at very short notice that games are off because someone has destroyed the field, they are so disappointed.”