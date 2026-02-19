Telford parish council objects to car centre’s office extension plans

New Street Car Centre in New Street, St George’s is an established back street business that wants to provide additional office space and storage areas.

St George's & Priorslee Parish Council met at St Georges Parish Centre, in Grove Street, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Planning agent EMS Design, of Market Drayton, has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that it “supports economic growth while safeguarding residential amenity.”

The car centre in News Street. Picture: Google Maps

But neighbours in the residential street say “traffic and parking in New Street is already at breaking point.”

The objectors write: “Add in more traffic, vehicles driving at excessive speeds and someone will be seriously injured or worse.

“This is a route children take to and from school and it will add to an already unsafe environment.”

Councillors at St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council have this week joined the opponents.

A meeting on Tuesday (February 17) heard that previous plans drew noise objections.

The latest plans have come with a noise assessment that concludes that that the sounds of vehicle movements and workshop will be “below background” levels.

Agents, on behalf of applicant Sagheer Hussain, say the “proposed development is unlikely to result in adverse noise impacts, and the risk of complaints is very low.”

But councillors are concerned that extensions would remove valuable parking spaces.

Councillor Andy Harrison (Snedshill ward) said: “If this came forward as a new business today, they probably would not get permission, but it is an existing business.

“My concern is still over parking.”

Councillor Richard Overton (St George’s West ward) said: “We’ve got to be on the side of our residents.”

The application will be decided by planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Chairman councillor Overton told the meeting that previous plans for housing on the site had prompted a local campaign opposing those proposals.

A period of public consultation has begun on the Telford & Wrekin Council website with the reference TWC/2026/0088.

