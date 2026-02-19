Pancakes turn into pounds for a Telford council’s charity appeal

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, who chairs Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council, wants to raise as much as possible for the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal.

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, chairman of Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council. Picture: Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council

The most recent event in a busy events programme at the council was pancake racing and a coffee afternoon on Tuesday (February 17). It raised £78.27 to add to the £3,246.16 running total that was reported to a recent meeting.

Council officials reported that a recent bingo event was well supported by locals who are keen to back the appeal for a cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Wellington.