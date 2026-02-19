Pancakes turn into pounds for a Telford council’s charity appeal
A Telford parish council chairman’s charity appeal has now topped the £3,300 mark after a flipping good afternoon of pancake racing.
By David Tooley
Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, who chairs Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council, wants to raise as much as possible for the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal.
The most recent event in a busy events programme at the council was pancake racing and a coffee afternoon on Tuesday (February 17). It raised £78.27 to add to the £3,246.16 running total that was reported to a recent meeting.
Council officials reported that a recent bingo event was well supported by locals who are keen to back the appeal for a cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Wellington.