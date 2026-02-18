Telford parish council steps up to keep sporty youth activities going

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council was told that funding for Friday evening Funzone activities in The Nedge borough ward are coming to an end next month.

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council met at Randlay Community Centre on Monday, February 16, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Parish clerk Katrina Baker told Monday’s meeting that the company that has provided coaches for the 4pm to 6pm Friday sessions had contacted the council about continuing the scheme.

The meeting at Randlay Community Centre was told that the council, which has not been actively involved in running the activities, has had “very positive feedback about the sessions.”

“The company that was employed by the Funzone to run it have been in touch with us because they would like to continue doing these sessions,” the clerk said.

“He would like us to consider funding the additional month which would take us to the end of April,” the clerk said.

The extra time would allow the council to find out more information about the parish children who attend the sessions and what they do.

It would also give parish officials to talk to the other parish council at The Nedge – Stirchley & Brookside – which hosts Funzone sessions.

The clerk said the cost of the two hour session is £50 which pays for two sports coaches and £400 would keep it running until the end of April.

Funding was available in this year’s budget to do that and the clerk was able to make that commitment, councillors heard.

“It might be something that we can speak to Stirchley about part funding,” the clerk added.

“We’ve got a lot to do before we can make any further decisions.”

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, who chairs the parish council, proposed taking the action and added: “I think it’s a really good idea to keep it going.”

Her fellow councillors voted to support the move.

The meeting was told that they would need to find the funding for 39 weeks worth of activities as money to run it during school holidays had already been arranged.