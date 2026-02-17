Telford church applies to get rid of ‘derogatory’ access route
Church leaders have applied for permission to build a disabled ramp so wheelchair users don’t have to take a ‘derogatory’ back route into the building.
Admaston Methodist Church, in Bratton Road, Admaston, has applied to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to also replace a door and renew and relocate a metal gate.
Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter
Planning agents BCHN Architects LLP, of Shrewsbury, have told the council that wheelchair users currently have to pass a utility room, toilets and a kitchen to get into the building.
“The church deems this route derogatory for wheelchair users and would like to provide a compliant route into the main entrance door, along with the rest of the abled visitors,” the agent writes.
The plans are subject to a period of public consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Council website with the reference TWC/2026/0090.
You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk