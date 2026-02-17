Telford church applies to get rid of ‘derogatory’ access route

Admaston Methodist Church, in Bratton Road, Admaston, has applied to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to also replace a door and renew and relocate a metal gate.

Admaston Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps

Planning agents BCHN Architects LLP, of Shrewsbury, have told the council that wheelchair users currently have to pass a utility room, toilets and a kitchen to get into the building.

“The church deems this route derogatory for wheelchair users and would like to provide a compliant route into the main entrance door, along with the rest of the abled visitors,” the agent writes.

The plans are subject to a period of public consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Council website with the reference TWC/2026/0090.

